Family grateful for fund-raising effort

The sister of Cassie Hayes has acknowledged the generosity of the hundreds of people who have donated to a fund-raising page set up by colleagues in the travel industry.

As previously reported, a Go Fund Me page was set up by Bruce Martin, of Travel Gossip, a Facebook group featuring more than 13,000 British travel professionals, to support Cassie’s family, including her daughter Ruby.

Set up on the day she died after the attack at the TUI branch in Southport where she was assistant manager, Bruce wrote: ‘Many of us never met Cassie but we *know* that if we did, we would have thought she was great. We know, because we are travel.’

By this time last week, the £6,000 mark had already been passed, which prompted an update from Bruce: ‘Thank you so much for contributing to the fund for Cassie Hayes,’ he wrote. ‘The response has been overwhelming and humbling. Thanks also to the many media outlets that have helped spread the word. We now have raised over £6,000. Incredible. People are so kind; from people who knew Cassie, people within the travel industry family through to people with no connection. Everyone has felt compelled to do something, to make a positive difference. Thank you.

‘The fund remains open. There are no firm plans regarding the distribution of funds as yet. Please be assured that all care will be taken make sure the fund is used appropriately, at the right time.’ And Cassie’s sister Nadine posted onto the page to thank everyone for donating as well as to share some photos of the 28-year-old with her daughter and other family members.

She said: ‘Myself and my family want to say a massive thank-you to Bruce for setting this fund up, and also a massive thank-you to every single person who has donated. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.’

As of today (Friday), more than £7,400 had been raised on the page – www.gofundme.com/cassie-hayes