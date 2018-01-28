Family firm donates ‘invaluable’ car

Family-run car dealership Blackshaws has donated a vehicle to HospiceCare North Northumberland to help clinical manager Sue Gilbertson and her team support families all over north Northumberland in times of need.

HospiceCare home visits are vital to the local community and the Suzuki Jimny 4x4, which the company has provided for the charity’s use, will allow the team to reach even the most remote places, whatever the driving conditions.

It isn’t the first time that Blackshaws has donated a vehicle to HospiceCare. Sue Blackshaw, of Blackshaws – which has dealerships in Alnwick and Morpeth – said: “We greatly value our partnership with HospiceCare as it provides us with an opportunity to give something back to the community.”

Sue Gilbertson described the Jimny as invaluable to the clinical team. HospiceCare North Northumberland has day-therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick.