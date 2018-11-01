Family farmhouse turned holiday home wins gold

The owner of a holiday home is celebrating after scooping gold in a travel awards programme run by leading UK holiday rental firm, Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Patricia Reavley picked up the Best in the North East award for The Old Farmhouse, which sits on a working arable farm between Lowick and Ford. The spacious cottage has been extensively refurbished and offers magnificent views towards the Cheviots.

Patricia, a retired community nurse and her late husband, Sandy, began holiday letting 30 years ago with another cottage on the farm and, after its success, decided to renovate and make The Old Farmhouse available for guests.

Since then, the four-bedroom holiday let has become a popular place to stay with travellers looking to experience all that Northumberland has to offer.

Now in its second year, the Sykes Gems received thousands of entries from all over the country.

Judges were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at The Old Farmhouse, along with its occupancy rate and guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort, location and value for money.

Patricia said: “I’m really pleased to pick up the award for best holiday home in the region as there’s definitely some tough competition. It’s the little touches that take a guest’s experience from good to great – whether that’s comfy beds or having the heating on when people arrive.

“Hearing how much guests have enjoyed themselves and the reading the lovely comments in the visitors’ book is probably the thing I love most about holiday letting. Especially when people talk about the quality time they’re able to spend together here talking, going for walks and lingering over meals – it makes me realise just how special the location is!”

The Sykes Gems celebrate the best in holiday cottage accommodation across the UK and are judged by a panel of industry experts including Kurt Janson from Tourism Alliance, which is made up of the leading trade associations and bodies in the sector.

Graham Donoghue, CEO at Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “I’ve been impressed by this year’s entries, with more of our owners across country getting involved. The winners really do represent the best holiday let accommodation there is out there, so it’s great to recognise and reward everyone’s efforts.

“In the last year we’ve seen bookings to Northumberland increase by 16 per cent with Brits choosing staycations over holidays abroad. This is a brilliant opportunity for those in the area with a second home or money to invest, and I’d encourage anyone thinking about holiday letting to get in touch.”

The Old Farmhouse is available to book here: www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Northumbria-Northumberland-Ford-Hill/The-Old-Farmhouse-3520.html