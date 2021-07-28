Amble Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Alnmouth at 4pm yesterday, July 27, to reports the group was becoming stranded.

A team member was deployed immediately and made contact with the family as they were helped to safety, with advice given to keep them out of harm’s way in future.

The incident followed a call at 1pm when the team was paged to reports of a swimmer in difficulty south of Amble.

The Amble Coastguard Rescue Team was called in after a family became cut off by the incoming tide at Alnmouth.

The team was soon on scene and spoke to the caller.

Observations were carried out and the swimmer was well and in no danger, with the call out deemed a false alarm with good intent.

The team has said the person who called did the right thing has issued a reminder people should call 999 and ask for the service to report any incident on the coast.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.