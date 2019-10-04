Families encouraged to get on their bikes in Northumberland

Families are being encouraged to do more bike rides in Northumberland.

The leaflet highlights 10 family bike rides across the county and will be available in tourist information centres, libraries and customer service centres.

It has been developed by Northumberland County Council in partnership with Cycle Northumberland, Northumberland National Park, the Forestry Commission, Cycle Generation and the National Trust.

The routes have been specially chosen to include places where bike hire is available.

The Tour of Britain at Bamburgh.

The routes are: Breamish Valley; Salmon Cycle, Hexham; Wagon Wheels, Tyne Riverside Park, Prudhoe; Country Parks (Gallagher Park, Bedlington and Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, Ashington); Coast and Castles (Druridge to Alnmouth); Ford and Etal; Kielder Water & Forest Park; The Dragon Trail, Wallington; Berwick to Cocklawburn Beach; and Blyth to St Mary’s Lighthouse.

The leaflet includes useful information including nearby parking, toilets and places to eat.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at the council, said: “The Tour of Britain coming to Northumberland is a fantastic opportunity for the county to promote and demonstrate the wealth and variety of cycle routes available.”