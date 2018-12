May I say a huge thank-you to everyone who supported my annual charity Christmas fair.

Grateful thanks to everyone who either donated items to sell, or who came and bought the lovely festive items that were on sale at the fair.

Thanks to everyone’s generosity, the grand sum of £1,024 was raised.

This money has been spilt between the Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick and Mencap.

Thank you again and I look forward to seeing you again next year.

H Waugh,

South Street,

Alnwick