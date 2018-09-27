Fabulous prizes are up for grabs

Joules, in Alnwick, is holding a charity raffle to raise money for Hospice UK, The Prince’s Trust, Nuzzlets and Farms for City Children.
Tickets are on sale in the shop until Sunday.
Prizes include:
○ A £100 Joules gift card, a Christmas food hamper, fizz and chocolate hampers, Joules plate, Joules scarf, bottle of rose wine – all donated by Joules, Alnwick;
○ A three-night stay in a luxury caravan at Elm Bank Coastal Park;
○ Sunday carvery for four at The White Swan Hotel, Alnwick;
○ Family day ticket at The Alnwick Garden;
○ Family day ticket at The Alnwick Castle;
○ Voucher for The Alnwick Deli;
○ Afternoon tea for two at Grannies, Alnwick;
○ £25 voucher at Elemental;
○ A Costa Coffee snack hamper;
○ A cream tea for four at Bailey’s of Alnwick.
Thanks have been given to all of the businesses who have donated prizes.