Fabulous prizes are up for grabs

Joules, in Alnwick, is holding a charity raffle to raise money for Hospice UK, The Prince’s Trust, Nuzzlets and Farms for City Children.

Tickets are on sale in the shop until Sunday.

Prizes include:

○ A £100 Joules gift card, a Christmas food hamper, fizz and chocolate hampers, Joules plate, Joules scarf, bottle of rose wine – all donated by Joules, Alnwick;

○ A three-night stay in a luxury caravan at Elm Bank Coastal Park;

○ Sunday carvery for four at The White Swan Hotel, Alnwick;

○ Family day ticket at The Alnwick Garden;

○ Family day ticket at The Alnwick Castle;

○ Voucher for The Alnwick Deli;

○ Afternoon tea for two at Grannies, Alnwick;

○ £25 voucher at Elemental;

○ A Costa Coffee snack hamper;

○ A cream tea for four at Bailey’s of Alnwick.

Thanks have been given to all of the businesses who have donated prizes.