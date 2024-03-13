Fabulous events at five wildlife reserves this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Easter crafting event on Friday 22nd March at the Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on Druridge Bay kick starts the fortnight of events, where anybody over the age of 16 can try their hand at making an Easter centre piece to take home with them.

Staying at the Hauxley reserve, on Thursday 4th April there’s an opportunity for children to learn more about the birds that call the reserve ‘home’ at a fun filled morning or afternoon of bird spotting around the award winning reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 11th April, again during either the morning or afternoon, there’s the opportunity for children to join the Hauxley team to test their nature detective skills as they hunt around the reserve for tracks and signs of wildlife activity.

Easter doggies.

Anybody over the age of 10 wishing to put a spring in their step can head to the Trust’s West Chevington site (again, at Druridge Bay), and join site officer Lee Rankin on his Springing to Life Walk to see if the site is waking from its winter slumbers.

And it’s not just humans being offered a great time this Easter.

At Weetslade Country Park, in addition to the Weetslade Spring Trail, running between Saturday 30th March and Sunday 14th April, humans of all ages are invited to bring their furry pooches to the Good Friday Doggy Wagtastic Easter Meet-Up between 10am and 12noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For two hoursthey can chat to like-minded people and find out more about the Trust’s work on the former colliery site.

Rabbits.

The Lady of the North, aka Northumberlandia is also set to host a programme of fun events for children and young people over the school holidays.

From the self-led Easter Trail over Easter Weekend (Friday 29th March - Monday 1st April) which ends with a small chocolate eggand the ever popular Tracks and Trails event on Tuesday 2nd April to Den Building using natural materials and tarpaulinon Tuesday 9th April and a guided walk around the Lady’s wonderful site on Thursday 18th April, staff atthe Blagdon Lane site are gearing up to being busy.

The Trust’s urban reserve at St Nicholas Park in Gosforth, Newcastle will be running a Wildlife in Watercolours painting session on Friday 22nd March where participants will learn how to bring a simple pen drawing of spring flowers to life with splashes of colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, for anybody wanting to find out more about what lives under the water in the ponds on the urban reserve, there is a drop-in pond dipping day on Friday 12th April between 10am and 3pm.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events Officer said:

“There’s something for everybody this Easter, whether you like bird spotting, have four legs and a tail, want to try your hand at watercolour painting, building a den or just fancy a leisurely stroll in peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of life, there’s something for everybody.”