Extra presents for deserving children

Alnwick Rotary Club’s Christmas present collection for deserving children has once again been a huge success.

Working closely with schools and churches, the club was given the ages of more than 100 children who it was felt deserved an extra present.

Following an appeal to the public, new gifts were then delivered to George F White, Morrison’s and Specsavers ready for collection by Rotarians.

Jill Clark, one of the event organisers, said: “The project has been an amazing success. Local people have been so very generous, even more so than last year. Well over 100 children up to the age of 16 years received one or two of the 250-plus gifts that were donated.

“Alnwick Rotary Club would like to say a huge thank you to all those people who kindly donated presents,to Alnwick Round Table for their generous donation which meant we could ensure all the age ranges were catered for, to George F White for recording and storing the presents for us and to the Alnwick Masons who allowed us to use their hall for the massive task of wrapping and packing up the presents.”