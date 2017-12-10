Extra-care scheme is honoured at awards

The Weavers’ Court Extra Care scheme, located on the outskirts of Alnwick, has been highly commended at a prestigious national development awards ceremony.

The £7million Karbon Homes facility provides 58 units of extra-care housing for older people and was short-listed in the best older people’s housing development (under 100 homes) in the Inside Housing Development Awards 2017.

Built by Galliford Try Partnerships North and designed by architects ID Partnership, the scheme includes a mixture of one and two-bedroomed apartments for rent and affordable shared ownership.

The annual awards celebrate some of the best residential developments across the UK and include 13 categories recognising schemes, teams and solutions that have been delivered by landlords, developers, architects and funders.

Weavers’ Court was one of eight developments shortlisted in the category which recognises projects that create homes for older people and are ‘desirable and well designed to meet current and future care and support needs’.

The scheme acts as a community hub, with a café, internet access, hairdressing facilities and a range of activities designed to meet the needs and aspirations of both residents and the wider community.

Michael Farr, from Karbon Homes, said: “We are very proud that Weavers’ Court has been recognised in this way. The project was designed with residents at its heart, utilising best practice in inclusive design, and we know that a real sense of community has developed there.

“Weavers’ Court allows our residents to live independently, in their own apartments, but with access to all the care and support they need.

“It is enhancing the quality of life enjoyed by both the residents and their families.”