Exploring the past with geologist Ian

Explore the geological past of the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at Beadnell, in the company of local geologist Dr Ian Kille.

The latest in the series of geo-diversity walks run by Ian, of Northumbrian Earth, is on Tuesday, September 4, starting at 2pm at the exit of the main car park by Beadnell Bay. All are welcome and a donation will be asked for to cover costs.

The walk will be approximately 4km and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore.

Northumbrian Earth is also running a geo-diversity walk to Holy Island on Tuesday, September 11, starting at 10am by The Window on Wild Lindisfarne.

Details for both walks can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website: https://www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks