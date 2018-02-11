Exploring the natural wonders of the coast

Northumberland Coast AONB has teamed up with Mudlarks Beach Schools to transform the coast into a classroom.

Mudlarks is keen to support local schools in utilising the beach as a valuable learning resource.

In this pilot project, children from Shilbottle and Hipsburn primary schools will spend time on Northumberland AONB beaches exploring and understanding the natural world around them.

Over the spring term, the children will be taken onto the beach several times and will cover a wide range of topics including tides, rockpools, sea birds, estuaries, sand, Vikings and Grace Darling.

Northumberland AONB hopes that by encouraging children to experience and connect with the AONB, this will help to create and inspire the coastline conservationists of the future.