Explore your family history at a new genealogy group

A new group has been set up for people interested in exploring their own family history and the heritage of north Northumberland.

The North Northumberland Genealogy Group held its inaugural meeting on January 19, in Belford and will meet monthly, excluding the summer months.

Among its members are some whose ancestry is firmly rooted in north Northumberland and others whose origins lie elsewhere but have now settled in this area.

The programme will include talks on local people and their achievements, such as John Mackay Wilson, writer of Tales of the Border and editor of the Berwick Advertiser, given by Mike Fraser, of Berwick.

The group will be keeping up to date with developments in genealogy by looking at the various DNA tests on the market and what they can tell you.

Membership is available on an annual basis or visitors can go along for just a single session.

The next meeting is on Saturday, February 16, at 10am at Bell View Centre, West Streeet, Belford, when Mike Fraser will give his talk on John Mackay Wilson.