Expert Sara calls it a day after 30 years

One of the longest established recruitment experts in the region is retiring.

Sara Eke, who runs Northumberland-based Sara Eke Recruitment, is taking a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of CVs, interviews and appointments to spend more leisure time with her husband Brian on their Amble-based boat.

Over the past 30 years, Sara specialised in handling vacancies for permanent and interim positions in a number of categories including office support, marketing, human resources, customer service, manufacturing, sales, management, finance, technical and legal.

In the last 15 years, she has placed more than 500 people into permanent jobs with total salaries in excess of £9million.

She said: “It was a tough decision to retire as I really enjoy my work and the contact I have with people all over the North East and beyond but after 30 years in the recruitment business it’s time to spend more time with my husband and enjoy our leisure time on our boat.”

Sara was Keith Newman’s first customer when he started Highlights PR. Her media coverage includes helping Amble Marina with a key appointment.

Keith said: “Sara was my first customer when I started the business and she has remained loyal to Highlights PR ever since. It’s been a pleasure creating campaigns and press releases for her which have helped to promote her business amongst the region’s business community.”