Expansion of Wooler caravan park

Verdant Leisure’s Riverside Leisure Park in Wooler has announced a new pitch development costing £500,000.

The investment work began in October this year and the project is due to be completed by March 1, 2018. The new development will see the park increase in size by 38 pitches. The additional space will be utilised for 31 caravan pitches and seven new lodges. There will also be a new children’s play area. Over Wooler Water, a new pedestrian bridge, which will accommodate disability scooters and wheelchairs, will be built to give better access to facilities.

In addition, a traffic light system will be added to improve the safety of customers accessing and exiting the park on foot.