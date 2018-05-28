Expanding nursery moves to new home

Things are on the up for Felton-based childcare provider Pumpkin Pie, as it prepares to move into new, larger premises.

With numbers consistently growing, the current premises just wasn’t proving to be big enough.

So when the United Reformed Church (URC) in West Thirston came on the market, there was no hesitation in snapping it up.

And Pumpkin Pie will unveil its new home this weekend, with a special open event.

For Lucy Grieve, it is a sign of how successful her business has become, having first set it up at her home in 2011.

She said: “I started childminding when our daughter Ella was born as I couldn’t find childcare locally that accommodated different working patterns, early starts and had that home-from-home feeling.

“So many people then asked for availability that we moved to our current premises in the grounds of Felton Primary School.

“Now, due to the constant and growing need for a childcare provision in the area, we have already outgrown this premises after only two years.

“We now have 17 members of staff and 102 children in our care coming not only from the village, but the surrounding area and the Scottish borders.”

The relocation has been exciting and daunting for Lucy and the team. Up until recently, the building was a fully-operational church, so the amount of work required to transform it into a childcare provision has been immense.

Not unlike a scene from DIY SOS, the village has been awash with local tradespeople all rallying together to make this space suitable.

Parents looking for child-care provision or anyone who wants to see the new premises can attend this Sunday’s open event, from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Visit www.pumpkinpiechildcare.com