Exhibition of roads scheme in Bamburgh

A public exhibition in Bamburgh next week will showcase plans as well as allow people to ask questions and give feedback on proposed road-safety improvements.

Following previous public consultation and discussions with ward member Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh Parish Council and the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), a highways scheme has been designed to enhance road safety by reducing congestion and improving traffic flow in the village.

The exhibition will be held in the village’s Pavilion on Tuesday, March 27, from 2pm until 7.30pm.

It is part of ongoing work to reduce the impact of vehicles in the village and improve road safety, which has already seen traffic calming on approach roads, refreshed signs, lines and surfacing, and an expansion of the village car park.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a good opportunity for local residents and other interested parties to come along and see the proposed scheme.

“We encourage as many people as possible to come along and give u their feedback. We will then review the finer details in light of the feedback received, so we can finalise the plans and implement the scheme.”

The works programme is currently being considered, but work could potentially start late in April.