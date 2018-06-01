Exercise is working out well for students

Children from Whittingham C of E Primary School have signed up to the Daily Mile Challenge, in a bid to make pupils fitter, happier, healthier and ready to learn.

Every morning, pupils and staff start the day the healthy way by spending 15 minutes running around the field.

Some of the Whittingham pupils who went to Northumbria University to see what further education is all about.

Four laps equates to a mile and everyone is managing at least this, with the benefits of exercise being felt by everyone.

The school has also been given the go-ahead for a multi-use games area after 18 months of fund-raising. It is hoped that it will be installed by the end of the summer term.

Meanwhile, the Year 6 pupils visited Northumbria University to learn about further education. They received advice about future careers and courses and got to use the state-of-the-art sports facilities.

This group of pupils recently took their SATs tests and, as a treat, they went to eat at Za Za Bazaar and watched the film Sherlock Gnomes, after their university trip.