Exciting traditional dance project for the Morpeth Rant is launched

Sarah Lowes and Elizabeth and Bob Lawson out with their maypole last year.

The Morpeth Rant is danced at barn dances and ceilidhs all over Britain, but has largely been forgotten in the area from which it came.

Therefore, Elizabeth and Bob Lawson and Sarah Lowes are out to change that.

They are planning to teach the Morpeth Rant to as many people as possible between now and May 31. As part of the project, there will be a mass Morpeth Rant at this year’s Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering – giving as many people as possible the chance to join in.

Elizabeth, Bob and Sarah are passionate that the Morpeth Rant belongs to everyone currently living in the North East and, due to support from both the English Folk Dance and Song Society and Morpeth Gathering, are able to come and give a free workshop to any group, of any age, who would like to have a go.

You do not need any prior experience of dancing as they are used to running friendly workshops for absolute beginners.