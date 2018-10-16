Excellence awards recognise efforts of county council staff

The contribution county council staff make across Northumberland has been recognised at the authority’s excellence awards held at The Alnwick Garden.

Among the winners was Elizabeth Spratt, from Berwick, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in children’s social care.

Peter Jackson, council leader, said: “Our judges had an incredibly tough task this year, choosing the winners from so many high-calibre nominations. The people we celebrated are the ones who make a difference to our communities – it fills me with tremendous pride to call them my colleagues. These awards gave us the opportunity to express our gratitude and celebrate the outstanding efforts of our staff.”

Winners: Team – Barndale Short Break staff; Employee – Michelle Williams; Partnership working - NFRS Wildfire Team; Respect and compassion – Armed Forces; Apprentice – Shannon Johnson; Personal development – Jordan Liddell; Community project – Green Dog Walkers Scheme; Innovation – The Wizard Project; Customer service – Communications Team; Excellence in leadership – Caroline Tulett; Leader’s Choice – Fleet Workshop Team; Chief Executive’s Choice – NFRS’s Ben Chruszczewski, Paul Cameron and Tom Oliver.