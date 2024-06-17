Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll has backed independent candidate Georgina Hill’s bid to become the new North Northumberland MP.

Coun Hill, who is the independent councillor for Berwick East, announced she had thrown her hat into the ring earlier this month.

She has been an independent councillor at county level since 2017, having previously been a Conservative town councillor.

In comparison, Mr Driscoll was previously a Labour Mayor before leaving the party last year after being left off the short list to become Labour’s candidate for the North East Mayoral Election.

Former North of Tyne mayorJamie Driscoll. Photo: Hazel Plater.

He then ran in the election as an Independent, coming second to Labour’s Kim McGuinness.

Since then, he has vowed to create a “network of independents” to challenge to duopoly of Labour and the Conservatives.

Despite the apparent political differences, both claimed they had more in common.

Cllr Hill said: “Jamie is starting up this network for independents.

Coun Georgina Hill, who is standing as an Independent candidate in the North Northumberland seat.

“We come from different parties, but actually he is a real pragmatic problem solver, prepared to recognise issues and do things to try and address the big problems the country faces. In that way, we are political bedfellows.

“I supported him in the North East mayoral campaign and I’m pleased to get his endorsement.”

Mr Driscoll added: “When I was mayor I met Georgina as a councillor. People ask me to back them and if I know them and they’ve done good stuff I give them an appropriate endorsement.

“With Georgina, we had the large issue with ticket offices being closed and I was involved in the campaign. I was invited to speak by the RMT at the Maltings in Berwick and shared a stage with Georgina and Mick Lynch.

“I have always rejected the characterisation of people on a nice, single line of right and left. I don’t think it helps our politics.

“That’s where I’m going with the political project. Georgina is never going to be in the same party as me, but we both have a view that we need to get rid of monolithic party politics.”