Ex-Berwick MP Lord Beith pays tribute to the late Paddy Ashdown

The former MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed Alan Beith has paid tribute to the ex-leader of the Liberal Democrats Paddy Ashdown, whose death was announced this evening (Saturday).

Lord Ashdown died, aged 77, today, a party spokesperson said. after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in October.

The death of the former MP for Yeovil came as 'a great shock' to his colleague Lord Beith, the deputy leader of Liberal Democrats from 1992 to 2000, who served as north Northumberland's MP from 1973 until he stood down prior to the 2015 General Election.

He said: "Paddy Ashdown was a remarkable leader and it was both a pleasure and a daily challenge to serve as his deputy, because of his tremendous energy and fierce determination.

"He transformed the fortunes of the Liberal Democrats, and he was always thinking and planning ahead of everyone else.

"He believed deeply in Liberal values and fought to advance them both nationally and internationally. British public life today has too few people with his remarkable qualities."