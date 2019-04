Talk about counting sheep!

Dexter and Jessica Vickers, aged three and five, have their hands full holding on to four wriggling lambs at their grandparents’ farm at Rennington.

The Mule ewe and her four lambs. Picture by Jane Coltman

The lambs were born to a Mule ewe who is no stranger to multiple births. Last year, she had three.

Multiple births among sheep are quite common but the arrival of quadruplets is less so.

The chances of a ewe giving birth to four offspring have been put at as slim as one in 400.