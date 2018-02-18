Evie parts with her long locks

Kind-hearted Alnwick schoolgirl Evie Cross said goodbye to her long locks as she had 17 inches of hair chopped off for charity.
Watched by her class mates, the nine-year-old Swansfield Park Primary School student braved the cut last Friday.
She is donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer and other illnesses.
Evie, a member of Alnwick RotaKids, is also raising money for the charity. She has so far received more than £1,000 in donations and can be sponsored at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evieshairday
Becca Allan, from Alnwick’s Bex Hair and Beauty Boutique, cut Evie’s hair. Afterwards, the youngster said she was happy with her new look and thrilled to be helping others.