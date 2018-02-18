Evie parts with her long locks

Kind-hearted Alnwick schoolgirl Evie Cross said goodbye to her long locks as she had 17 inches of hair chopped off for charity.

Watched by her class mates, the nine-year-old Swansfield Park Primary School student braved the cut last Friday.

Evie Cross, middle, holds her chopped-off hair. She is joined by her mum Kelly, right, and hairdresser Becca Allan, from Alnwick's Bex Hair and Beauty Boutique.

She is donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer and other illnesses.

Evie, a member of Alnwick RotaKids, is also raising money for the charity. She has so far received more than £1,000 in donations and can be sponsored at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evieshairday

Becca Allan, from Alnwick’s Bex Hair and Beauty Boutique, cut Evie’s hair. Afterwards, the youngster said she was happy with her new look and thrilled to be helping others.