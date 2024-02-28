Events & Wedding Fair in idyllic location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lady Waterford Hall on Ford & Etal Estates is hosting an Events & Wedding Fair on 9th March (11:00-15:00) to enable people to see the wonderful facilities they can now provide in a truly stunning location. Here you can also meet local florists, photographers, cake makers and all kinds of local suppliers essential for those special events.

A £10,000 grant from Museum Development North-East has enabled Lady Waterford Hall to host events in style. The hall, which can seat up to 80 people at a function, now has round tables, each seating 8-10 people, elegant ladder-back chairs, white tablecloths, an extensive range of white crockery, plus wine, champagne and water glasses. The kitchen is now a fully equipped catering kitchen.

Lady Waterford Hall is a spectacular space for special events; its walls are decorated with a series of vast Pre-Raphaelite murals and it lies in tranquil Ford village.

Lady Waterford Hall, photograph by Lloyd Smith

At the Event and Wedding Fair, on Saturday 9th March, you can see table settings and meet suppliers including photographer Fiona Willoughby, a representative from The Enchanted Florist, cake-maker Robert Whitton, Graeme Venus from Sticky Sponge Cake Studio and wedding stationery from Amy Izat.

In addition, St Michael & All Angels Church in Ford will be open and you can meet the vicar, Reverend Charlotte Osborn and Curate Alex Firman. The church has a wonderful Harris & Harrison organ, the company also made the organ for St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

All the old crockery and glasses from Lady Waterford Hall were donated to the West End Refugee Service (WERS) in Newcastle, a registered charity that provides support to refugees and people seeking asylum on Tyneside.