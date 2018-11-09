Events in memory of Lowick lady raise over £8,000

A village fun day in Lowick and fund-raising at the Golden Sands Caravan Park at Cresswell have together raised an amazing £8,237 for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Both events were in memory of Moira Metcalf, 52, from Lowick, who sadly died from cancer in January.

A very active member of her local community, Moira and her husband Michael received a Community Award in 2017 from Lowick Parish Council in recognition of their efforts.

She is described as having ‘an outgoing spirit that was undiminished by her illness,’ which inspired family and friends to do something positive to help others in her name.

The Moira Metcalf Memorial Family Fun Day brought together the whole Lowick community in July. It was a day of traditional games and activities including tug-of-war, quoits, wheelbarrow races, cake stalls, penalty shootouts and rounders.

Moira’s husband, Michael, thinks she would have loved the day. He said: “It was great to get the whole community involved in the day, and to raise so much money for such a worthy cause.

“The amount of people who were there, helped with everything, and donated for the day just shows how well-loved Moira was.”

Lady Elsie Robson, Sir Bobby’s widow, was proud to meet Michael and his family to officially receive the money raised for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. She said: “It was a great pleasure to meet Moira’s family.

“They’ve chosen such a positive way to remember her and the money raised will help others affected by this terrible disease. We’re very grateful to everyone who supported the fun day in Moira’s name.”

Moira was mother to Paul and Emma and a collection at her funeral contributed a further £1,900 to help support the work of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Sir Bobby launched his charity in 2008 to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

The work funded directly benefits cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and plays a significant role in the international fight against the disease.

Working within the NHS, the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation does not employ professional fund-raisers to proactively raise money and relies completely on third party, volunteer fund-raisers and the incredible generosity of the general public.

Since 2008, the charity has gone on to raise more than £12million to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.