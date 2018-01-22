Event to offer a range of advice

Seahouses Development Trust is holding a unique, inclusive event aimed at businesses and individuals living or working between Alnwick and Berwick.

Supported by Bernicia Housing Association, the free event is designed at helping people who are unemployed or underemployed, looking for training or careers advice or to start their own business.

It will also be geared towards local businesses which are looking for staff, funding to expand their business, information about training, implications of the new Data Protection regulations, are considering taking on apprentices or need any sort of business advice.

Participants will be able to speak to a range of regional agencies and experts to seek support for business expansion, make links and contacts for future individual development and see what opportunities are available.

Those set to feature at the event include representatives from NBSL and Business Northumberland, which offer advice and help to businesses in the region.

Those visiting the event will also have an opportunity of find out about child care, access to superfast broadband, the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership and discuss accountancy issues.

For those seeking work or training opportunities there will be details of current job vacancies and support with career and training choices from Northumberland Adult Learning, Northumberland College, Gateshead College and the Education Development Trust.

Coast Care will be providing details of local volunteering opportunities and a small grants scheme available to set up new groups.

The event will be held from 3pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 30, at The Hub (previously Seahouses Sports Centre), on Stone Close, Seahouses. For details or to advertise local vacancies, call Anne or Shirley on 01665 721868.