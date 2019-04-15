Evening of food and music in Amble to help fishermen

A fisherman’s charity will be the focus of a Northumbrian evening of food and music in Amble later this month.

The event is being held at The Old Boat House on Friday, April 26.

Proceeds of the evening will go to support the vital work of the North Shields Fishermen’s Mission, which covers the area of Amble to Hartlepool and Redcar.

It is the only fishermen’s charity that provides emergency support alongside practical, financial, spiritual and emotional care to all fisherman, active or retired, and their families.

The charity is celebrating 120 years in existence since it was set up in 1899.

The evening will feature music from Brian English and a Northumbrian-themed three-course meal.

There will also be a raffle and an auction conducted by auctioneer Bertie Foster in the appropriate setting of restaurant on the Amble quayside by permission of its owner Martin Charlton

Guests are asked to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The Old Boat House Amble was crowned Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year in the 2016 and 2017 Fishing News Awards, having been recognised for its dedication to sustainability and locally sourced seafood. Tickets cost £25 each, with tables for four available for £100.

They can be bought from the Fishermen’s Mission by email at northshieldscentre@fishermensmission.org.uk or by calling 07917 754259.

If you have any food allergies, contact The Old Boathouse directly by email info@boathousefoodgroup.co.uk or call 01665 711232.