Even more housing proposed for Amble

Proposals for yet another major housing development in Amble – this time for up to 200 homes – have been unveiled this week.

At this month’s meeting of Amble Town Council, as reported in the Gazette last week, Coun Jeff Watson said that a ‘full in Amble’ sign should go up during a discussion over potential development sites, adding: “Every bit of land that could be used for housing has been used.”

However, developers have decided that Amble is not full, as George F White, on behalf of Persona, the open-market sale brand of North East-based Home Group, is this week hosting a public exhibition on emerging plans for ‘an exciting new development’ on land west of Gloster Meadows/Robson’s way, for up to 200 new homes.

It follows a flurry of planning approvals in the town at the end of last year with almost 1,000 homes signed off in three months.

The draft proposal is for a residential development of up to 200 new homes, including a new access road on the southern boundary, off Acklington Road.

The scheme would offer a mix of houses for sale and for rent with a range of house types, including smaller starter homes and larger family homes.

The developer says it is working with the county council to create a mix of houses to cater for the housing needs in the area.

However, objections are likely to focus on the impact on the town’s infrastructure such as schools, GPs, dentists, roads and the lack of a supermarket, which have been repeated concerns as similar developments have been put forward in the past few years.

In November last year, members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee granted unanimous permission to an outline bid for up to 166 homes west of the A1068, to be known as Hauxley View.

It followed the committee giving approval to an outline application, by Hindmarsh Homes, for up to 500 homes on land to the south and south-east of James Calvert Spence College, off Acklington Road, in September.

Then, in October, Cheviot Holdings, which is also behind the Hauxley View scheme, was given the green light unanimously for its proposals, also in outline, for up to 272 homes on land north-east of Amble Sewage Treatment Works, off Percy Drive.

On all three, one of the key talking points was infrastructure and, in an attempt to address the pressures, the schemes are subject to financial contributions for the likes of sport and leisure, education, GP facilities and ecological mitigation.

Similar discussions are likely for this new proposal.

An invitation to residents for the exhibition says: ‘Persona is eager to seek your views as local residents and encourage your contribution to the proposals as they are developed.’

The public exhibition, which opened yesterday, is on display in Amble Library, on Middleton Street, until next Wednesday.

The library’s opening hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm; Friday, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm; Saturday, 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Residents can make comments at the library or submit feedback via post or email by Thursday, April 5, to George F White Planning & Development, 4-6 Market Street, Alnwick, NE66 1TL or amble2018@georgefwhite.co.uk

The consultation boards are also available to view online at https://www.george fwhite.co.uk/our-services/planning-and-development/consultation-area/