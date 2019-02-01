Enzo’s a big lad with a lot of love to give

The latest instalment of our weekly series dedicated to the Alnwick-based dog sanctuary SHAK.

Enzo has come on in leaps and bounds since arriving at SHAK, emaciated and covered with fleas.

Big and beautiful, he’s still waiting for his forever home.

Enzo recently shared his kennel with Luna, who has now moved on to a new home, and his current flat mate is little Rex.

Charity founder Stephen Wylie said both dogs were neutered last week, which meant he spent a little more one-on-one time with both of them.

“They were both incredible, but I really did see the soft and loving side of Enzo,” said Stephen.

“He is a very tall lad and please don’t under estimate his strength because of his lanky frame.

“We believe him to be a greyhound-cross-German shepherd, so experience of either breed would be advantageous.

“Walking him in the dark also made me suspect that he has been ‘worked’ at some point, so we are looking for a home with no small furry pets and no small children. We also don’t rehome to working homes.”

Anyone interested in offering Enzo a home, email a contact number to foreverfoster@shak.org.uk

SHAK works only with destruction case from vets, strays and dogs from its trusted charity partners. It does not take in dogs from members of the public.