Stakeholders launch the new Bernicia development at the former Seton Hall site.

Bernicia, contracting with Advance Northumberland, will build a mix of bungalows and family homes on the site of the former Seton Hall care home in Tweedmouth.

The two-hectare site will feature a mix of two and three bedroom bungalows as well as two, three and four bedroom rental and shared ownership properties specifically built to meet local need.

Rents for the properties will all be at affordable levels and the proposed shared ownership properties will allow people to part buy and part rent their new home, with the option of buying bigger shares when they can afford to do so.

John Johnston, Bernicia chief executive, said: “This is an exciting housing development for Berwick which we know, like many other parts of the country, has a shortage of social housing to meet strong local demand.

“Bernicia has a proven track record of building high quality new homes in north Northumberland, such as our development at Seahouses, as well as right across the North East.

“As a leading social housing provider, we will build a mix of high quality affordable rent and shared ownership properties in a newly landscaped area with great access to the town centre amenities – a housing development people will be proud to call home.”

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, added: “This development is an excellent example of a social housing provider working with us on design and funding to deliver new affordable homes for our residents.

“Each part of the county has differing housing needs and this new, quality affordable housing will reflect this with homes of varying sizes designed for families, the elderly and single people.”

Robin Earl, group executive director at Advance Northumberland, said: “We are very proud to be working with Bernicia to deliver this fantastic new development which will provide much needed new, high quality homes for Berwick.

“This project also complements Advance Northumberland's work supporting Northumberland County Council's regeneration and development projects in the area, not least the amazing new leisure centre."

Work is likely to take two years to complete, with homes ready to move into in spring 2026.