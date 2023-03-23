The Woodland Trust is running the annual scheme as part of efforts to plant 50 million trees in the UK by 2030.

The last round of free trees saw 6,000 trees distributed to 33 Northumberland organisations and 5,460 trees delivered in Tyne and Wear.

Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said: “We are so proud of the numbers of free trees we have been able to give away, knowing they will be planted where they can really make a difference in school grounds and out in the community.

Schools and community groups can apply to have free trees delivered in the autumn.

“We are in the grip of a climate and nature crisis which cannot be overcome without concerted action, so I would urge every school or community group who can, to get involved and plant more trees.

“Applying is easy and all saplings are fully funded for those receiving the trees in our autumn delivery. All you need is time and a small piece of land to plant on.”

13.9 million trees have been given away by the Woodland Trust since 2010.

Vicki added: “In just a few years, your trees will have grown big enough to lock away carbon and be a thriving habitat for wildlife.

“They will offer free shade and shelter and help make the community space or playground, and the people who have access to it, happier and healthier.

“It would be incredible if we can reach a total of five million [planted] since 2020 this year. What an achievement and contribution that would be.”

