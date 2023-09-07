Watch more videos on Shots!

The event, titled ‘Identifying, Assessing and Managing Ash Dieback’, is being hosted by the Forestry Commission-funded Northwoods Innovation Programme and will take place at Guyzance Estate, near Alnwick.

Aimed primarily at woodland owners, the event will be delivered in an on-the-ground format, with attendees able to walk through the estate’s woodland accompanied by expert speakers who will demonstrate the issues of ash dieback and provide effective management advice.

Ash dieback is a fungus which originated in Asia. Its introduction to Europe about 30 years ago has devastated the European ash which has no natural defence against it.

Ash leaves.

The event is free to attend, and will take place on Thursday, September 28 from 3.30pm to 6pm.

For those interested in registering, they can do so at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/identifying-assessing-and-managing-ash-dieback-tickets-698928854017?aff=ebdsoporgprofile