Wish list drawn up for electric vehicle charging points in Northumberland coastal village

They have drawn up a wish list of potential charging point places and will now submit an expression of interest to Northumberland County Council.

It follows meetings with representatives of Alnmouth Parish Council, village burgage holders, Northumberland County Council and the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.

Three ‘green light’ sites have been identified as being immediately available – outside the Old School Gallery on Foxton Road, by the playground on Riverside Road and in the Alnmouth Village Golf Club car park.

Foxton Road has been identified as potentially suitable for EV charging points.

Sites at Shepherds Hill and on Argyle Street were considered ‘amber’ in that they could potentially be suitable but require feasibility work or further development.

The beach car park, top end of Riverside Road and Northumberland Street were considered ‘red lights’ because of concerns about the visual impact, absence of a power supply or the adverse impact on existing parking provision.

Cllr Ian Armstrong, speaking at a meeting of Alnmouth Parish Council, said: “Northumberland County Council, with its climate change goal, is putting together a list of around 70 locations in the county for the financial year 2022/23 and we want Alnmouth to be one of them.

"It’s 70 units with two charging points at each so I think Alnmouth would be doing well to get one given the size of the county.”

However, a five year plan is being put together to develop the network further.

The nearest electric vehicle charging point at the moment is at the railway station, a 20 minute walk away.

