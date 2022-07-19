Winners of Amble Garden Awards revealed

A shortlist was put together by Amble Town Council and then judged by an expert from The Alnwick Garden who praised the quality of entries despite the hot weather and low rainfall.

The winners and runners-up were presented with their awards by Mayor Craig Weir last Thursday.

Civic Awards were presented to Vic Brown, recently retired from Coquet Shorebase, for her sterling work in encouraging everyone to enjoy watersports safely and bringing a variety of activities in which all ages can participate; and Katrina Cassidy for her pastoral work with James Calvert Spence College students and the promotion and expansion of Northumbria Army Cadets.

Hilton Davison, the best allotment winner.

Community/business award: Winner – Amble Inn Terrace; runner-up – St Cuthbert’s Church; highly commended – Park Leisure Coal Truck, Trinity Methodist Church, Wynd/Dilston Terrace planters (NCC), Broomhill Street planter.

Allotments: Best in east – Hilton Davison; best in west – Mark and Karen Holder; most improved – Jennifer and Abbey Pringle.

Gardens: Overall best – 17 Gloster Park.

Central ward: Winner – 6 Island View; runner-up – 9 Marine Road.

Mark and Karen Holder, best allotment winners from the west area.

East ward: Winner – 18 St Cuthbert’s Avenue; runner-up – 33 Leslie Drive.

West ward: Winner – 17 Gloster Park; runner-up – 11 Gloster Park.

The East ward winner at Amble Garden Awards.

Award winners.

Katrina Cassidy won a civic award.