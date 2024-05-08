Wildlife charity’s second fashion event an enormous success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from their first fashion festival last November and inspired by a desire to reduce the amount of clothing going into landfill sites each year, members of the Forum acted on behalf of the planet by hosting a second event.

Billed as an alternative to fast fashion, the Switch and Stitch event attracted over 150 people from the region who wanted to swap clothes and/or get tips from fashion experts on how to mend and upcycle their wardrobe favourites.

In addition to a fashion show, and entertainment from two live bands, the event received an additional boost from South Shields based clothing brand Barbour, who, repeated its support of the first event, by donating a wonderful range of men's and women's coats, jackets, and gilets, for swapping and as tombola prizes.

Happy winners of the Barbour tombola.

Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Education Officer says: “I am delighted that our second eco fashion event was as successful as the first. The funds raised will not only support our vital conservation work but will also raise awareness of the impact ‘fast fashion’ has on the environment.

“It was great to see so many people, of all ages, swapping rather than shopping, having a fun time, leaving with a new wardrobe of clothes and winning great prizes on the tombola.”