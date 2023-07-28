Wildlife charity hoping to secure the purchase of ancient woodland in Northumberland

The wildlife charity already owns a stretch of Whittle Dene north of the A69, near Ovingham, however the southern part of the Dene, has, until now, been privately owned.

The Trust has just been given the chance to buy a further 42 acres, half of which includes rare ancient woodland - safeguarding it for public use and its important wildlife.

Part of the funding has come from a very generous donor, however a further £30,000 is needed to finalise the purchase and to develop the site’s management plans.

Whittle Dene. Picture: Duncan Hutt

Whittle Dene, which lies north of Horsley, is designated as a Local Wildlife Site for its ancient woodland which is a priority habitat nationally and rare in Northumberland with only 1% of land cover in the county being ancient woodland.

The wildlife charity is planning to protect the woodland by removing non-native trees, replanting and encouraging scrub as buffer habitat around the edges.

A network of footpaths cross the Dene and it provides a beautiful stretch broadleaved woodland to explore. In spring, bluebells and wild garlic cover the ground and the site is alive with birdsong. The Whittle Burn meanders through, providing vital resources for wildlife.

The land now up for sale also includes grassland and farmland which have potential for restoration to species rich meadows. Local community group Whittle Dene CIC already operates in the woodland running training and educational events which fit in with the Trust’s community-led approach to conservation.

Whittle Dene.

Duncan Hutt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Director of Conservation says: “This is an amazing opportunity to buy another section of Whittle Dene and connects perfectly with other sections of the woodland and will make another great nature reserve.

“It’s all about wonderful trees and a visit to the site will leave people feeling they are in the presence of powerful forces and wildness, so please try and make our Whittle Dene dream a reality by donating.”