Wild Weekend celebrates just what generosity can achieve

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is hosting a series of events to celebrate what philanthrophy and generosity has achieved.

The Wild Weekend GeNErosity events at its Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on Druridge Bay, are part of the North East GeNErosity Festival this month.

On Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, visitors can play bird bingo, enjoy guided walks and talks, sit in the bird hides to watch the wildlife and get active in the natural play area – all for free.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive Mike Pratt will be giving a talk on the State of Nature and the steps everybody can take to help wildlife on the Saturday from3pm to 4pm.

On the same day, centre staff will be running two of their very popular owl pellet dissection sessions from 11am to noon and 1pm to 2pm when people can try their hand at dissecting an owl pellet and finding out what barn owls have been eating.

This is a bookable event and there is a small charge.

To secure a place, visit www.nwt.org.uk/events

Mike Pratt said: “When we heard that there was going to be a festival in November to celebrate philanthropy and giving, we realised we just had to get involved in some way as our charity relies on people’s generosity for a large part of its conservation work.

“Our Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre which is hosting our events was partly funded by donations, legacies and charitable trusts, so what better place to highlight the importance of philanthropy to the region?”

Northumberland Wildlife Trust manages and protects critical species and habitats at more than 60 nature reserves throughout Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle.

It is the largest environmental charity in the region working to safeguard native widlife. It has campaigned for nature conservation for more than 45 years.