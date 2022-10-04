The improvements, which begun in autumn 2020, have seen the northern promenade resurfaced, with new railings and the addition of new shelters, pebble seating and bespoke bins to match the southern promenade.

A shared footpath and cycleway has been created to provide a safe and sustainable travel route for cyclists and pedestrians at the north entrance of the prom. This will form part of a permanent high-quality segregated cycleway along the seafront.

The work forms part of the council’s commitment to enable more people to use active and sustainable forms of travel, supporting its goal to work towards the borough being carbon net-zero by 2030.

Cllr Judith Wallace, Cllr Pam McIntyre, Cllr George Westwater (St Mary’s ward); Cllr Jane Shaw, Cllr Joe Kirwin (Monkseaton North ward); Norma Redfearn CBE, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Council; Cllr Paul Richardson (Monkseaton North ward); Cllr John O’Shea (Whitley Bay ward).

Norma Redfearn CBE, elected mayor of north Tyneside council, said: “We have one of the best coastlines in the country, visited by around two million people every year, and the promenade remains a hugely popular place for visitors and families to enjoy and take in some sea air.

“It’s fantastic to see the northern promenade finished, with residents and visitors making good use of it. These improvements have not only made our coastline more eye catching, but they’ve made it a more accessible and enjoyable attraction for visitors, businesses and residents alike.”

The most recent phase of works has included sea defence improvements and wildflower planting, which increases biodiversity and makes our coastal area even more beautiful.