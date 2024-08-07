Water sports and dog walking rules set to change at Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Changes to the bylaws governing a nature reserve on the Northumberland coast will impact both water sports enthusiasts and dog owners.

The current bylaws at Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve have been in place since 1999 but “social changes” over that time have meant they now need to be updated.

Natural England documents state that visitor numbers have risen to almost one million in recent years.

The draft revisions, which will be subjected to a formal consultation, include a reduction in the size of the water sports zone at Budle Bay, north of Bamburgh.

Water sports rules at Budle Bay are set for a change. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

The zone will also only operate between April 1 and September 15, as opposed to the current restrictions which see the zone cease to operate on October 31.

The definition of ‘boat’ in the bylaws will also be widened to explicitly include all kinds of watercraft. The changes have been brought as one of the access points into the water sport zone is “very close” to a spit, which is part of the reserve’s shore bird breeding programme.

There will also be restrictions on dogs after “significant issues” with dog disturbance at shore bird breeding sites reported at Ross Sands, Goswick Sands, and Budle Bay, impacting little terns and ringed plovers.

Dogs are currently required to be on a short lead to protect the rare birds. This will be made to a two-metre lead, while dog walkers will be restricted to having no more than two dogs with them at any time due to “regular problems” with commercial dog walkers.

Additional changes proposed would restrict the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as electric, wind, or self-propelled vehicles, Chinese lanterns, and fireworks.

Metal detecting will be prohibited without a permit but the restriction on the use of tripods for cameras and scopes will be removed.

Commercial photography or filming will still be restricted without a permit.

Natural England is accepting feedback to the proposals from businesses, landowners, parish councils, and other environmental organisations until Friday, August 23.

Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve covers 3,541 hectares of coastline, including the dunes of Holy Island. Six internationally important species of wildfowl and wading birds winter in the area.