Water quality at Beadnell Bay rated 'excellent' again after concerns raised with Northumbrian Water
Concerns had been raised about the potential impact on tourism when the water quality was downgraded to ‘good’ in 2022.
A meeting involving Northumbrian Water, local councillors and The Bamburgh And District Amateur Surf Society was held.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward county councillor and North East Mayor hopeful, said: "I organised this meeting following questions from the parish council and local people about water quality.
"Northumbrian Water talked us through the investments they have made into water treatment. Beadnell Parish Council used their local knowledge to explain our worries that there are houses that are historically not connected to the sewage treatment network and discharge directly into the sea.
"Northumbrian Water have acted quickly and investigations, including on-site visits, are underway.”
Flushed wet wipes contribute to more than 60% of sewer blockages in the North East which can lead to sewer flooding and storm outlet overflows.