Concerns had been raised about the potential impact on tourism when the water quality was downgraded to ‘good’ in 2022.

A meeting involving Northumbrian Water, local councillors and The Bamburgh And District Amateur Surf Society was held.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward county councillor and North East Mayor hopeful, said: "I organised this meeting following questions from the parish council and local people about water quality.

Guy Renner-Thompson (right) with Northumbrian Water officials, Andy Brown from Beadnell Under Threat and Alison Nation and Jen Hall from Beadnell Parish Council.

"Northumbrian Water talked us through the investments they have made into water treatment. Beadnell Parish Council used their local knowledge to explain our worries that there are houses that are historically not connected to the sewage treatment network and discharge directly into the sea.

"Northumbrian Water have acted quickly and investigations, including on-site visits, are underway.”