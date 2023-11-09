News you can trust since 1854
Water quality at Beadnell Bay rated 'excellent' again after concerns raised with Northumbrian Water

Water quality at Beadnell Bay, one of the most popular beaches in Northumberland, has been rated ‘excellent’.
By Ian Smith
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:11 GMT
Concerns had been raised about the potential impact on tourism when the water quality was downgraded to ‘good’ in 2022.

A meeting involving Northumbrian Water, local councillors and The Bamburgh And District Amateur Surf Society was held.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward county councillor and North East Mayor hopeful, said: "I organised this meeting following questions from the parish council and local people about water quality.

Guy Renner-Thompson (right) with Northumbrian Water officials, Andy Brown from Beadnell Under Threat and Alison Nation and Jen Hall from Beadnell Parish Council.Guy Renner-Thompson (right) with Northumbrian Water officials, Andy Brown from Beadnell Under Threat and Alison Nation and Jen Hall from Beadnell Parish Council.
Guy Renner-Thompson (right) with Northumbrian Water officials, Andy Brown from Beadnell Under Threat and Alison Nation and Jen Hall from Beadnell Parish Council.
"Northumbrian Water talked us through the investments they have made into water treatment. Beadnell Parish Council used their local knowledge to explain our worries that there are houses that are historically not connected to the sewage treatment network and discharge directly into the sea.

"Northumbrian Water have acted quickly and investigations, including on-site visits, are underway.”

Flushed wet wipes contribute to more than 60% of sewer blockages in the North East which can lead to sewer flooding and storm outlet overflows.

