Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has said it is doing everything in its power to prevent wildfires from happening, but added that many outdoor blazes start from the likes of campfires.

The service has said tackling wildfires diverts resources, which can ultimately “cost lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advice from NFRS states: “If you see a fire while outdoors, call 999 and ask for the fire service. The sooner the fire service know about a wildfire, the easier it is to put it out, and the safer it is for everyone involved.”

There is a high risk of wildfires in Northumberland.

Northumberland’s chief fire officer, Paul Hedley said: “The current spell of dry weather means we are very much at a heightened risk of wildfires. While we want people to come and enjoy our beautiful county, we’re asking all residents and visitors to treat the countryside with respect.

“Our advice is simple – please do not light any fires whilst out and take a picnic rather than use campfires and barbecues, which can be devastated by an easily preventable fire. We want you to enjoy the beauty of Northumberland, but we want you to do it safely.”

Last August, NFRS spent days tackling a “terrifying” blaze that swept through several hectares of Redesdale Forest in the north west of the county, while in May 2020 there a huge forest fire broke out north of Haydon Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Gordon Stewart, chairman of the fire authority, added: “Fires of all types have a dramatic impact on the community.

“Those in our most treasured landscapes, where people like to come and visit, can have an even greater impact on both a huge area and a huge number of people.

“I would urge people to follow the fire service’s advice.”