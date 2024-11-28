Warning 95% of Northumberland's ash trees will be lost to 'uncontrollable' disease

By James Robinson
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 16:36 BST

More than 180,000 trees in Northumberland will be lost to a fungal disease that “can’t be controlled”.

The county has around 183,000 ash trees that are at risk from Ash Dieback – a fungal infection spread by spores carried on the wind and is that is sweeping across the UK.

The disease causes trees to become brittle, meaning they can fall without warning.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s communities and place scrutiny committee, director for local services Paul Jones said: “Ash Dieback is a national concern. We are a big county, so clearly it is going to be a significant issue.

A tree affected by ash dieback disease.A tree affected by ash dieback disease.
A tree affected by ash dieback disease.

“It is one of these horrible diseases that is going to wipe out the majority of ash trees in the UK.

“It has a 90-95% plus mortality rate on ash trees. The impact environmentally, financially and visually is significant.”

The spread of the disease can’t be controlled as spores are carried on the wind. The council also faces a difficulty in identifying affected trees as infection is only obvious in the latter stages when the tree is in leaf.

Mr Jones continued: “It is going to be a significant issue for us due to the sheer prevalence of ash trees – it’s going to have to be a multi-year programme on a risk-based approach.”

The council has said it will look to replant ash trees that have to be felled. Trees that can fall safely will be left in-situ where possible to help wildlife.

Cllr Jeff Reid said: “It is really important that people understand the magnitude of this. It is going to be years before this is done.”

