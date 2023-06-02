It was discovered by Dr Alan Geere and his wife, Carol, while walking near Birling Links on Wednesday morning.

He tweeted: ‘Sad haul on Warkworth beach: a washed up seal, several dead seabirds including a puffin and a dolphin with its fins cut off – who would do that?’

He believes it was ‘no accident’ and said they were ‘horrified’ by the discovery.

The remains of a dolphin found on Warkworth beach. Picture: Dr Alan Geere