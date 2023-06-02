News you can trust since 1854
Walkers left 'horrified' after finding dolphin with its fins 'cut off' on Warkworth beach

A dolphin with its fins apparently cut off washed up on Warkworth beach.
By Ian Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

It was discovered by Dr Alan Geere and his wife, Carol, while walking near Birling Links on Wednesday morning.

He tweeted: ‘Sad haul on Warkworth beach: a washed up seal, several dead seabirds including a puffin and a dolphin with its fins cut off – who would do that?’

He believes it was ‘no accident’ and said they were ‘horrified’ by the discovery.

The remains of a dolphin found on Warkworth beach. Picture: Dr Alan GeereThe remains of a dolphin found on Warkworth beach. Picture: Dr Alan Geere
The remains of a dolphin found on Warkworth beach. Picture: Dr Alan Geere
Details were sent to public protection at Northumberland County Council.

