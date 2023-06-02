Walkers left 'horrified' after finding dolphin with its fins 'cut off' on Warkworth beach
A dolphin with its fins apparently cut off washed up on Warkworth beach.
It was discovered by Dr Alan Geere and his wife, Carol, while walking near Birling Links on Wednesday morning.
He tweeted: ‘Sad haul on Warkworth beach: a washed up seal, several dead seabirds including a puffin and a dolphin with its fins cut off – who would do that?’
He believes it was ‘no accident’ and said they were ‘horrified’ by the discovery.
Details were sent to public protection at Northumberland County Council.