The event will see volunteers doing their bit for the environment between Blyth and Berwick and north of the border to Belhaven Bay.

The event is being coordinated by Sea the Change over the weekend of September 30 to October 2.

It is being delivered thanks to grant support from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

Litter-picking volunteers on Holy Island at the last clean-up event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea is to encourage and enable people to take ownership of their local stretch of coast and for small changes to have a big impact.

For the last clean-up in March 2022, 250 people spent an hour or so picking up litter from coastal areas and between them they removed 1,700kg of rubbish from the marine environment.

Liza Cole, Sea the Change’s education project officer, said: “So many of the environmental issues we are facing seem so enormous that it feels like we are powerless, and that there is no way we can make a difference.

"But these community clean-ups show that many small acts, when you add them together, can have a huge impact, and that when we pull together, we have the power to make the world a better place.”

Information about where clean-ups are taking place is available at https://getethermap.org/m/sea-the-change-cross-border-coastal-cleanup-sept-22.

South of the border there are confirmed events in Amble, Craster, Cocklawburn, Spittal and Berwick.