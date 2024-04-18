Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Babet caused notable changes to the landscape on Seahouses beach, as it did on many other parts of the Northumberland coast.

Joy Marie and her partner were walking on the beach when they came across a woman filling bags of sand to support the steps by the Annstead dunes where sand had washed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The difficult task motivated the couple to help create a more robust solution with a dry stone wall to support the exposed side of the steps.

A group of volunteers helped Joy and her partner with completing the project. Picture: Louise Waterstreet.

Joy said: “A thousand people go onto the beach at Seahouses every week, if not daily. After October's storms the dunes were eroded severely.

"The tank traps once hidden beneath the dunes, with one local telling me he hadn't seen them for 70 years, now stand isolated on the sand with the dunes now lost 10 metres behind them.

"The steps, once nestled between two dunes, are almost now completely exposed to the rising tides. If the steps erode further and drop, like some of the coastal path already, then all those thousands of feet will find new ways onto the beach and potentially cause more harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The task was a big one for just two people, as the stones couldn’t be taken from anywhere disruptive to nature and had to be taken from as far down the beach as possible. Luckily, they weren’t alone as members of the community helped by learning the skill and got to work.