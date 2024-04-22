Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now amphibian-loving volunteers from the newly formed Seahouses Toads on Roads group are jumping for joy after saving almost 800 toads.

Volunteers from the group have patrolled the B1340 between Seahouses and Monks House in all weathers since forming in February, moving toads, newts and frogs crossing the road to safety.

And organiser Claire Watson-Armstrong believes the number of toads saved is even higher as a direct result of the support and efforts by the wider community.

Members of the Seahouses Toads on Roads group.

She said: “Toadmania seems to have swept the community here. It’s heart-warming how people have got behind us to help the toads.

"Northumberland County Council’s highways department and Cllr Guy Renner Thompson arranged for temporary Toad Crossing signs to be put in place to warn drivers of the toads’ presence.

“As well as our wonderful volunteers who have doggedly patrolled every night in dark, wet and cold conditions, people alerted us when they saw toads on the move and traffic including buses and delivery drivers slowed right down as they passed.”

She added: “So many people have told us they had no idea the toads were there before we started patrolling and that drove slowly to safely avoid squashing them. It made my day each time someone told me they’d avoided a toad – or moved some to safety.”

Businesses hopped up to support their cause with Alnwick-based Workwear2go and The Inn Collection Group’s The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses supplying branded Hi-Viz safety wear vests, gloves and head-torch beanies.

Children at Seahouses nursery Busy Bees and staff - including toad patrol volunteer and Seahouses Co-op Member Pioneer Karen Armstrong - created a display for the community window of Seahouses Co-op. As a tribute to the Toad Angels youngsters also performed a special toad dance and sang a song to say thank you.

Karen said: “I loved being part of the Seahouses Toad on Roads group. l connect with lots of different community groups so was delighted to visit Busy Bees Nursery to share the Toads on Roads story. The children then created wonderful toady artwork which I was able to display in the Co-op store’s window for the whole village and visitors to enjoy”.

The Monks House site has been officially recognised by a national campaign named ‘Toads on Roads’, coordinated by the national wildlife charity Froglife, and supported by

ARG UK, a national network of volunteer groups concerned with amphibian and reptile conservation.

And it seems the toads weren’t the only winners.

Patrol volunteer and author Philippa Gill said: “Not only has the group been great news for the toads I personally have got so much from it – the elation from picking up and saving toads, fresh air, exercise, fantastic night skies and meeting wonderful people.”

While the migration season has ended this year, the Seahouses Toads on Roads Group will be patrolling again next year between January and April.

Claire hosted an afternoon ‘toad’ party to say thank you to the toad volunteers at Bamburgh Castle.

“We would love to welcome more volunteers to patrol not just at Monks House but at other toad patrol sites near to them in a coordinated effort,” she added.