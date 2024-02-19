Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inner Farne has been closed for landings due to Avian Influenza (bird flu) but the National Trust has taken the decision to reopen from March 25.

Around 200,000 seabirds, including puffins, Arctic terns, and kittiwakes return to breed on the islands off the Northumberland coast each spring.

The colony was hit hard by bird flu in 2022, with rangers collecting over 6,000 dead birds, and although the disease was also present last year, there was a reduction of 39%, with 3,647 birds collected by the ranger team, giving some hope that immunity is building within the colony.

Puffins on Inner Farne. Picture: Nick Upton/National Trust

Sophia Jackson, area ranger for the National Trust said: “We have been closely monitoring the impact of the disease on our breeding populations as part of international research into bird flu.

“This has shown that the disease has had devastating impacts on some species and at some UK sites making our conservation efforts all the more important.

“Like at other sites, it seems that the disease has declined in our birds, although we will continue to closely monitor them as the breeding season starts again.

"We continue to work closely with statutory agencies and other organisations, like the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) & Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), to ensure we are across the latest research and updates so that we can put the right measures in place to look after the birds to the best of our abilities.”

The Farne Islands have been closed for landings for two years due to bird flu. Picture: Nick Upton/National Trust

Bookings are now being taken by boat companies operating out of Seahouses.

Laura Knowles, visitor operations and experience manager for the National Trust, said: “We’re excited and delighted in equal measure to announce that Inner Farne will reopen for visitor landings on March 25.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors and to share the wonderful wildlife of the island up close once again. Sail around tours will also continue to be available for those visitors that want to experience the magic of the islands from the water.”