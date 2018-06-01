VIDEO: Amazing sight of a large pod of dolphins off the Northumberland coast

A pod of up to 40 dolphins have been filmed off the coast of Northumberland this evening.

In an amazing sight, the dolphins can be seen swimming around the small boat, leaping from the sea individually and in groups, almost like a co-ordinated ballet.

Taken from the video of the dolphins surfacing near Fin Bowron's boat.

The footage was taken by Kate Durie, who was on the boat with her boyfriend Callum Hewitson's family.

Callum's brother Connor spotted the dolphins from the shore at Seaton Point, then Kate joined Fin and Tamsin Bowron, from Boulmer, and Ruth Cook, also from Boulmer, headed out on the boat with an outboard motor. The brothers followed in kayaks.

The party headed north, reaching Howick with the dolphins still following. Tamsin posted the video on Facebook, saying: 'For an hour tonight, time froze as we had the most surreal experience EVER. A moment to treasure always.'

Tamsin told the Gazette: "The dolphins followed the boat for just over an hour. They were clearly visible under the surface because the water was so still."

Fin said: "It was an incredible sight. There were 30-40 dolphins swimming alongside and under the boat and leaping out of the water. There were young ones among them."