The county council is among the first local authorities in the country to introduce the service at its Household Waste Recovery Centres.

The devices, commonly used as an alternative to real cigarettes, contain lithium batteries which can be highly flammable and should never be disposed of in general waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, an Aberdeen recycling centre was hit by a devastating fire where more than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Suez plant in the city.

Senior waste management officer Wendy Fail and Coun John Riddle with one of the new vape recycling bins.

The company believes it was likely to have been caused by a battery or battery-operated device that had been put into a recycling bin as lithium-ion batteries can explode if damaged or crushed.

The vape tube bins, now in place at all the council’s household waste facilities, will help tackle the growing environmental issues the devices cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, people buy half a billion vapes a year and bin a massive three million of them every week.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “While vaping poses a small fraction of the risks of smoking, disposing of the vapes should always be done correctly.“No batteries should ever be put in general waste, they must be disposed of in a proper battery bin.